‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ observed

SUKKUR: The traditional Sindhi Cultural day was observed across the northern Sindh on Thursday.

On this connection, rallies and functions would also held in all big and small towns of the Sukkur.

Speaking in an event, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh highlighted the importance of Topi Ajrak day.

Speakers said that Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch and Urdu speaking are all our brothers and we don’t discriminate against anyone. He said that like everyone takes pride in own culture and traditions. Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari said that we are proud to represent our five thousand years of traditions.

On the occasion, people were dressed in traditional Ajrak and festive dresses at the occasion to promote Sindhi culture.