PPP accuses PTI govt of increasing circular debt by ‘110pc’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of increasing circular debt by 110 percent during its tenure.

The PPP said the PTI government has increased electricity rates by more than 52 percent. Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) vice president Sherry Rehman said in her tweet on Saturday that the circular debt was Rs 2,280 billion in June 2021 and now it has increased to Rs2,419 billion.

The PPP leader said the circular debt has increased by Rs139 billion from June to October.

She said the circular debt is increasing by more than Rs34 billion in a month.

She said that the circular debt was Rs 1,148 billion when this ‘selected’ government came into power in August 2018.

The PPP leader said despite the increase in electricity tariffs, the circular debt is increasing instead of decreasing. Rehman said the PTI government had promised in its election manifesto to end circular debt when it came into power.

She said that the PTI government has been exposed in its three years.

