Taliban welcome Pakistan's decision to allow use of Afghan trucks for transport of wheat from India

Afghan Taliban welcomed on Saturday Pakistan's decision to allow the use of Afghan trucks for the transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan for humanitarian purposes.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and informed him of Pakistan's decision.

Later, Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a Twitter post that the meeting focused on enhancing trade and "facilitating Indian assisted wheat to reach Afghanistan."

He said Muttaqi had thanked Pakistan for allowing the use of Afghan-owned vehicles for transporting the wheat.

On Friday, Pakistan allowed the use of Afghan trucks for the transportation of wheat from India through Pakistan.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq announced the development in a Twitter post. “With a view to further facilitate Pakistan’s decision to allow transportation of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, it has been decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation,” Sadiq tweeted.

“This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance,” the tweet added.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would "favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes.

The premier expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The premier stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.