Dec 04, 2021
Main accused, over 100 others arrested in Sialkot mob lynching case

  • Police submit report to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Dec 2021

The police have arrested the main accused along with over 100 people involved in the lynching and burning of the body of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

In a report submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday, the police said that Priyantha Kumara, manager of the factory, had ordered the workers to clean the machinery as they were expecting people from abroad.

As per the report, the manager asked the workers to remove posters inscribed with Holy verses. The workers attacked him when Kumara took off a poster, and the owner of the factory also ran away, according to Aaj News.

At least 112 people have been arrested, the report added.

FM Qureshi speaks to Sri Lankan counterpart

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his deep grief and condolences to his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris. Qureshi assured Peiris that the Pakistani leadership will ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

PM Imran will bring those involved to justice

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has expressed his shock at the brutal and fatal attack on the manager. In a tweet, Rajapaksa said that his heart goes out to Kumara's wife and family.

He said that Sri Lanka is confident that PM Imran Khan will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.

On Friday, a mob of people described as “employees” of a garment factory in Sialkot had tortured and killed their Sri Lankan manager in factory premises and set his body on fire over blasphemy accusations.

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Video footage that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national, inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

Talking to media, two men – Muhammad Talha and Muhammad Farhan - who introduced themselves as colleagues of Priyantha alleged that the factory workers became annoyed when the victim (operations manager) came to the factory and tore off a poster inscribed with Holy verses and dumped it into a dustbin.

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

He further claimed that he along with other employees approached the foreman and informed him about the incident and Priyantha fled from the scene while talking on his cellphone. Meanwhile, he said, the factory worked surrounded and punished him for his “blasphemous” act.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he is overseeing the investigations. "Let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress," he tweeted.

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

