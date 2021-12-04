Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176

Bitcoin dived 12.14% to $47,176.09 on Saturday, losing $6,567.6 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 31.6% from the year's high of $69,000 reached on Nov. 10.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 10.14 % to $3,794.61 on Saturday, losing $428.19 from its previous close.