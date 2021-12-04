ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's hockey teams to compete at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

India's hockey teams will compete at next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Louise Martin said, reversing their decision to skip the 2022 event.

In October, India had withdrawn its hockey teams from next year's Games citing COVID-19 concerns and Hockey India's decision to prioritise the Asian Games in China, a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Martin said India's teams would take part in the tournament should they secure qualification, a decision that came about after talks with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra.

"India's hockey men and women, if they are invited and qualify, will be here. I am delighted," Martin told Olympics news website Insidethegames.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

"India is the biggest country in the Commonwealth. We need all their teams in every sport that they qualify for at these Games."

The IOA and Hockey India could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place between July 28 and Aug. 8.

Commonwealth Games CGF Commonwealth Games Federation hockey teams

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

India's hockey teams to compete at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Govt plans budget squeeze to win IMF funding approval

Main accused among 100 arrested in Sialkot mob lynching case

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan: Macron

Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel claims record 10 wickets in an innings against India

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

Read more stories