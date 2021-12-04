ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

AFP Updated 04 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Captain Babar Azam struck a fifty to help Pakistan make steady progress in the second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat and reached 161-2 at tea on the first day, with skipper Azam batting on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out, at the break.

The duo put 91 runs in their unbroken third wicket stand after Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed both the openers in the morning session.

Azam led the batting charge in his 99-ball innings, which included seven fours and a six by tea, and brought up his 19th Test fifty after rain briefly halted the game.

Taijul earlier ended a 59-run opening partnership when he bowled Abdullah Shafique for 25 runs through the gate, before Abid Ali chopped one onto his stumps after knocking up 39 runs including six boundaries.

Taijul could also have dismissed Azhar if the third umpire had not given him the benefit of the doubt.

Bangladesh reviewed the not out call from the on-field umpire and with the ultra-edge showing an inconclusive touch of the ball to bat, the decision could not be overturned.

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.

Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.

Babar Azam Pakistan vs bangladesh test Sher e Bangla National Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Babar steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

Govt plans budget squeeze to win IMF funding approval

Main accused among 100 arrested in Sialkot mob lynching case

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan: Macron

Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel claims record 10 wickets in an innings against India

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

Read more stories