Zameen.com organises third edition of Pakistan Property Event in Dubai

Dubai: Zameen.com organised the Pakistan Property Event (PPE) 2021 in Dubai on December 3 & 4. The event...
Press Release 04 Dec 2021

Dubai: Zameen.com organised the Pakistan Property Event (PPE) 2021 in Dubai on December 3 & 4. The event attracted a huge number of overseas Pakistanis from the gulf region who expressed a keen interest in the projects on display from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities. The two-day affair showcased 125 projects, which are being marketed and sold exclusively by Zameen.com.

Zameen.com Head of UAE Region Aatif Rana, Associate Directors Project Sales Faizan Khan, Faisal Qureshi, Farough Khan, Tauqeer-Ul-Hassan, Senior Manager Marketing Rizwan Kazmi and Manager Industrial marketing Yasir Niazi and senior management was present on the occasion.

During the occasion, Aatif Rana said that the event had provided overseas Pakistanis direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns. He added that the event had also allowed Zameen.com to effectively present the potential of Pakistan's real estate and construction industries to the global business district of Dubai.

Zameen.com’s Associate Director Project Sales Faisal Qureshi stated that the recent launch of several world class real estate projects in Pakistan is increasing the local property market's net worth. Zameen.com has always made sure to showcase the best of these real estate developments to the Pakistanis living in the Gulf Region, said Faizan Khan.

Additionally, the event allowed visitors to get the latest market insights on property investment from the expert sales representatives of Zameen.com.

