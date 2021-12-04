ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
3 slaughterhouses approved for meat export to Jordan

Press Release 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan has successfully achieved to open a new market for meat exports in the Gulf region as it is been informed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Jordan that they have approved all the 3 slaughterhouses they visited namely M/s Tata Best Foods, M/s The Organic Meat Company in Karachi and M/s Tazij Meats in Lahore for export of meat from Pakistan to Jordan.

Jordan is currently importing meat from different parts of the world: New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Romania, Ukraine, UAE etc. In 2001, Jordan’s meat import was worth $46 million which jumped to $338 million in 2020, more than 7-time increase in the import value.

Efforts were jointly made by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, MNFSR (Livestock Wing), APMEPA and Pakistan’s mission in Amman, Jordan and a detailed meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, Jordan was held by Pakistan’s ambassador in Jordan to further convince him to organize a delegation at the earliest and open Jordanian meat market for Pakistan.

Ministry of Agriculture, Jordan constituted a delegation consisting of 6 members (5 officials 1 importer) which visited 3 Pakistani Slaughterhouses and meet with officials of TDAP, Ministry of Commerce, Animal Quarantine Department, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Livestock Wing), Islamabad and members of All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association during their visit in order to evaluate whether value and export chain of Pakistani meat meets the Jordanian SPS standards. This achievement has not just opened a new big meat market for Pakistani red meat but will also enhance the meat exports from Pakistan.

