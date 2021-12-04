FTSE 100 down

ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Reuters 04 Dec 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 erased early gains to end lower on Friday as losses in miners eclipsed rise in energy stocks, while Wickes Group soared on an upbeat profit outlook.

After rising as much as 0.9%, the FTSE 100 ended 0.1% lower as base metal miners declined, tracking weakness in copper prices.

Limiting losses were oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell up 1.3% and 0.8% respectively as crude prices jumped after the producer group OPEC+ said it could review its policy to hike output at short notice if oil demand collapsed. Insurer Prudential climbed 0.6% and Legal & General Group rose 0.6% after German peer Allianz raised its targets for shareholder returns for 2022-24. Miners slipped 2.6%, but marked weekly gains of more than 1% as commodity prices bounced back from sharp losses seen last week after the new virus strain was detected.

“The worst case outcome looks a long way from priced in, and if the fears about the variant are realised, risky assets could still fall a lot further over the next few weeks,” said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics.

“But if it proves to be benign, all the uncertainty over the past week will unwind very quickly and we will be back to the ‘Goldilocks’ environment of the preceding few weeks.”

The FTSE 100 posted a 1% weekly gain, recovering some of last week’s losses aided by a 6% weekly jump in energy stocks. The domestically focused mid-cap index fell 0.3%, dragged down by weakness in communication services and healthcare stocks.

