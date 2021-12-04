KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,232.83 High: 43,590.86 Low: 42,750.9 Net Change: (-) 1.32 Volume (000): 139,332 Value (000): 7,623,433 Makt Cap (000) 1,786,805,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,405.53 NET CH. (-) 38.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,406.27 NET CH. (-) 254.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,044.41 NET CH. (+) 192.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,334.92 NET CH. (+) 37.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,574.34 NET CH. (-) 8.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,521.08 NET CH. (-) 88.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 3-December-2021 ====================================

