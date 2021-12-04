Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
04 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,232.83
High: 43,590.86
Low: 42,750.9
Net Change: (-) 1.32
Volume (000): 139,332
Value (000): 7,623,433
Makt Cap (000) 1,786,805,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,405.53
NET CH. (-) 38.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,406.27
NET CH. (-) 254.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,044.41
NET CH. (+) 192.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,334.92
NET CH. (+) 37.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,574.34
NET CH. (-) 8.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,521.08
NET CH. (-) 88.76
------------------------------------
As on: 3-December-2021
====================================
