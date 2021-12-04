ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited     08-12-2021         30-12-2021         06-01-2022       Prem. 60.00/-
Fauji Foods Limited           09-11-2021         01-12-2021         08-12-2021                  /-
Modaraba A l-Mali             04-11-2021         26-11-2021         03-12-2021                  /-
==================================================================================================

