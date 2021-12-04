Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
04 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 3, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 178.20 178.70 DKK 26.46 26.56
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.80 47.30 NOK 19.09 19.19
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 50.00 SEK 19.16 19.26
EURO 198.50 201.00 AUD $ 123.60 125.00
UK POUND 233.50 236.00 CAD $ 136.50 138.00
JAPANI YEN 1.53438 1.55438 INDIAN RUPEE 2.15 2.45
CHF 189.83 190.83 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
