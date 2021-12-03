ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices steady after weak US jobs data

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

Gold prices were steady on Friday as investors tried to gauge what impact a weak US jobs report would have on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy amid uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,770.66 per ounce by 09:22 a.m. ET (1422 GMT). Gold had briefly bounced after data showed the United States added fewer-than-anticipated jobs in November.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,770.30.

The dollar had initially weakened after the data before firming again, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The initial bounce in gold suggested "the market viewed the missed print as a signal that tapering may not be accelerated," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said.

But beyond that move, prices are still searching for a floor following the dip below the key $1,800 level, Cooper said.

Reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest yielding bullion.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, said gold markets were now in a "wait-and-see approach" amid uncertainty over Omicron.

"It's unclear whether or not you're going to have a lot of investors go into the precious metal for safety," especially considering that the equity market has been fairly resilient, Moya said.

US stock index futures were higher on Friday as the jobs data seemed to ease some concerns about faster monetary policy tightening.

Gold has declined 1.2% so far this week, set for its third weekly loss, several Fed officials suggested the central bank could accelerate tapering.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $22.35 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $939.81 and palladium gained 1.6% to $1,809.85.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices steady after weak US jobs data

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls to yet another historic low

PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani surrenders to NAB

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat from India

Azam Swati tenders written apology to ECP over accusatory remarks

Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

Cementing ties, UAE buys 80 French-made Rafale warplanes

7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 54% YoY: PCGA

Turkish central bank again stops lira from sliding to record

WHO urges Asia-Pacific to get ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections

Read more stories