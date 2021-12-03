ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,396 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,019 Decreased By ▼ -475.14 (-2.72%)
KSE100 43,037 Decreased By ▼ -197.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,643 Decreased By ▼ -54.93 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Dec 03, 2021
Markets

Indian shares surrender early gains on Omicron worries

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed course to trade lower on Friday as losses in pharma stocks overshadowed gains in energy and banking names, while concerns around the detection of two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country further weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.19% to 17,368.65 by 0507 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.23% to 58,326.74. Both indexes were however on course for their best week in seven.

"After a few days of rally, there is some negativity in the market as the Omicron variant is sending some fears," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, adding the breadth of the market remained positive.

Among major sub-indexes, the Nifty Pharma index fell the most, down as much as 0.94%, weighed down by losses in Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla Ltd.

Indian shares climb on energy, pharma boost; Omicron worries weigh

Financials bucked the trend, with the Nifty Bank index and the Nifty PSU index climbing 0.92% and 1.34%, respectively.

Energy and auto stocks were also trading in positive territory. Indian Oil Corp rose as much as 1.8% and Bharat Petroleum Corp climbed 2.5%, both hitting one-week highs.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd was among the top gainers on the Nifty50, rising as much as 3.11%, after the engineering conglomerate said on Thursday it would jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

Global stocks fell due to a cocktail of factors, including Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi's delisting in New York and renewing concerns about US-China relation.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

