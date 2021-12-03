ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil sales on the rise

BR Research 03 Dec 2021

Petroleum consumption goes unabated amid rising inflation. The petroleum products and lubricants sold by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue its growth trajectory despite rising prices. In 5MFY22 (first five months of FY22), OMCs sales soared by 17.6 percent year-on-year. Of the three key petroleum products, furnace oil led the double digit growth in petroleum products with over 29 percent year-on-year growth. The other key fuels, high-speed diesel and motor gasoline, posted a rise of 19.3 percent and 10.7 percent year respectively.

Retail fuels account for over 80 percent of the total petroleum product sales by the OMCs sector, but furnace oil has returned to the mix despite the country’s plans and efforts to phase it.

The fuel is mostly used in the power sector, which has seen increasing share of furnace oil due to gas shortages. Where furnace oil has led the growth in 5MFY22 volumes, it was seen falling by 45-5 percent month-on-month in November 2021 as winter season lowered the demand for electricity.

In general, November 221 was a slower month for petroleum products volumetric growth with furnace oil, high-speed diesel and motor gasoline posting 8 percent, one percent and one percent year-on-year, respectively. Along with a sharp decline in month-on-month furnace oil sales, diesel and motor gasoline dropped by 3.6 percent, and nine percent, respectively.

Barring the November slowdown, the recovery in OMC sales continues, which is primarily due to a small base in 2020 and then an overall rebound in demand in 2021 due to the return of economic activities as economies came out of Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

Other factors like border control that has been saving the country from the influx of smuggled fuel, especially from Iran; and increased industrial and agricultural activity have been pushing up high speed diesel sales. Whereas, automobile sales have been driving motor gasoline sales.

inflation petroleum gasoline petroleum products OMCs furnace oil oil marketing companies

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil sales on the rise

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories