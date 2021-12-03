Sindh: SC seeks details of recruitments in lower judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh High Court (SHC) registrar to submit details of recruitment in lower judiciary for all districts of Sindh. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case of illegal recruitments in lower judiciary of Sindh province.

Shamsul Islam had challenged the procedure of recruitment in Sindh’s lower judiciary in the apex court. During the proceedings, the SHC registrar, Abdul Razzaq Samu, appeared before the apex court.

“Why the positions in lower judiciary in Karachi had to be filled with candidates from the outside districts? Didn’t they find anyone from Karachi,” questioned Justice Bandial from the SHC registrar.

Justice Bandial further said that the impression was that some of the recruitments in the lower judiciary of the province were based on kinship. The SHC registrar prayed that recruitment required the approval of the provincial chief justice.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, said that the recruitment process in the judiciary should be transparent and fair. Shamsul Islam, who is the petitioner in the case, prayed that test papers for recruitment of civil judges were leaked in some districts of Sindh. The case will be taken up in a week’s time again.

