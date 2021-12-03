Havalian-Hassanabdal Expressway: PAC takes notice of ‘irregularities’ of Rs4bn

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Thursday, took notice of irregularities of Rs 4 billion on Havalian-Hassanabdal Expressway and directed audit and the NHA officials to settle the matter in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting of the PAC, which examined audit reports of the Communications Ministry (NHA) for year 2019-20.

In respond to irregularities of Rs 4 billion, officials of the NHA blamed the Frontier Works Orgnisation (FWO).

Member Committee Noor Alam Khan said that substandard material was utilised in construction of M1 and M2 motorways and consultancy was not up to the mark.

He said drive on motorway was so smooth, now roads were bumpy.

Another Member Shaikh Rohail said that no one could travel on GT Road as the condition of all the highways was worse.

The chairman committee said that it was strange that the NHA blamed the FWO for depleting conditions of the motorways and the highways.

The committee blamed the NHA for causing inconvenience for the public at motorways and highways and faulty communication system in the country.

The secretary communications informed the committee that NESPAK and M&I Company had given satisfactory reports on the expressway.

Audit officials, however, contended that only 29 tests of the road construction road were cleared out of the total desired 56 tests.

The committee directed to take the matter at the DAC for settlement.

The chairman further commented that the FWO completed the Kartarpura Project within days, however, no intention was given to flyover at Kala Shah Kaku.

He said people had to wait hours there due to traffic jam and rush.

Another member Muniza said that she had to wait for 45 minutes near Kala Shah Kaku, even ambulances had to stop due to the rush at toll plaza.

