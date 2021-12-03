ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies muted, stocks edge up as Omicron worries linger

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies eased and stocks advanced on Thursday, amid some caution among investors as they assessed the potential economic fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant, while the South Korean won firmed on increased bets of a rate hike.

The United States confirmed its first case of the variant overnight, unsettling Asian financial markets that were already on edge due to its likely impact on the region’s nascent economic recovery.

Equities saw diverging movements, with early losers paring their declines. Stocks in Singapore and Thailand fell just 0.2%, while Jakarta shares rose 1%. The Indonesian rupiah, and Malaysia’s ringgit eased 0.2% each, while the Thai baht dropped 0.4% to a seven-week low.

“Omicron is becoming a game of snakes and ladders,” DBS Group Research analysts wrote in a note.

“For now, things could get worse first because more weeks of data will be needed to ascertain if Omicron is deadly or mild... The risk of more countries joining Austria in ordering lockdowns cannot be ruled out.”

Adding to worries in Asia, South Korea reported its first five cases of the variant, with total COVID-19 infections in the country touching a record high despite stricter border curbs.

Seoul equities, however, rose 1.6% as they shrugged off negative headlines and continued to bask in the robust export and factory output data reported by the Asian trade bellwether on Wednesday.

The won added 0.3% to 1,175.90 per dollar, up for a fourth day, after November’s consumer inflation accelerated to a decade high, coming in above the central bank’s 2% target for an eighth straight month.

“This supports the path towards further tightening (by the Bank of Korea), putting the January meeting on watch for further rate hike,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading platform IG.

The baht bore the brunt of investor panic over the variant that could potentially derail the reopening plans of tourism-reliant Thailand.

stocks Asian currencies Omicron Yeap Jun Rong

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asian currencies muted, stocks edge up as Omicron worries linger

DRP criteria relaxed: MFBs to extend relief to Covid-hit borrowers: SBP

Forex reserves down $275m

PSDP projects’ monitoring: Umar given briefing

LG polls in Punjab: Govt says EVMs will be used

Discos, NTDC and Gencos: Govt to change composition of boards

PALSP demands mechanism to benefit local steel units

PC asked to complete HEC bidding process

Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over ‘Sterling Lads’ forex cartel

Medical colleges: SC rejects pleas seeking admissions without MDCAT

Read more stories