ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

  • OPEC+ agrees to add another 400,000 bpd in January
Reuters 02 Dec 2021

LONDON: OPEC and its allies agreed on Thursday to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears that a US release from crude reserves and the new Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.

Benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 after the deal was reported, before recovering some ground to trade around $70 a barrel. It is now well below October's three-year highs above $86 but still more than 30% up on the start of 2021.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as US gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden's approval ratings slid. Washington said last week it and other consumers would release reserves.

Fearing another supply glut, sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, considered a range of options in talks on Thursday, including pausing their January hike of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) or increasing output by less than the monthly plan.

But any such move would have put OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and other US allies in the Gulf, on a collision course with Washington. Instead, the group rolled over its existing deal to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd.

"Politics triumphs over economics. Consumer countries mounted enough pressure," said veteran OPEC observer Gary Ross. "But weaker prices now will only mean stronger later."

Ahead of the talks, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk indicated there might be flexibility in the US release of reserves, telling Reuters on Wednesday that Biden's administration could adjust the timing if oil prices dropped substantially.

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

OPEC+ remains concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could once again drive down demand. Surging infections have prompted renewed restrictions in Europe and the Omicron variant has already led to new clamp downs on some international travel.

"We have to closely monitor the market to see the real effect of Omicron," one OPEC+ delegate said after the talks.

OPEC+ ministers are next scheduled to meet on Jan. 4, but the group indicated in a statement that they could meet again before then if the market situation demanded.

Before this week's talks Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest producers in OPEC+, had both said there was no need for a knee-jerk reaction.

Commenting after the OPEC+ decision, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the oil market was balanced and global oil demand was slowly rising.

OPEC+ has been gradually unwinding record cuts agreed last year when demand cratered due to the pandemic, slashing output by about 10 million bpd, or 10% of global supply. Those cuts have since been scaled back to about 3.8 million bpd.

But OPEC+ has regularly failed to meet its output targets, producing about 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee is scheduled for Jan. 3, while the next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is Jan. 4, a source said.

Coronavirus OPEC Brent crude oil output oil price Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $244mn, now stand at $16.01bn

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Read more stories