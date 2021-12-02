ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow

Reuters Updated 02 Dec 2021

UK shares fell on Thursday as fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant grew with several countries reporting cases, while warnings about inflation from major central banks added to the downbeat mood.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index ended 0.6% lower, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.9%.

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday the economic impact from COVID-19 remained strong, while noting inflationary pressure from supply chain difficulties and increased demand for consumer goods.

Banks slipped amid uncertainty about whether the BoE will hike interest rates this month.

"Raising interest rates at a time when the economy is expected to slow and see restrictions, maybe potentially even lockdowns, is just going to compound the economic pain," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"What we're seeing with financials is a reflection of the fact that it (Omicron) makes the central bank's job of tightening monetary policy a bit more challenging."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a "call to get jabs in arms" on Wednesday as Britain stepped up its COVID-19 booster programme to fend off the Omicron variant after another 10 cases of the new strain were identified, bringing the total to 32.

Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 as Omicron worries ease

Postal and delivery firm Royal Mail fell 4.6% and was among the worst performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 as it traded ex-dividend.

Johnson Matthey and Darktrace dropped 2.2% and 8.7% respectively after index manager FTSE Russell confirmed the companies were set to leave the FTSE 100.

Halfords Group rose 6.5% after saying it would buy Axle Group for 62 million pounds ($83 million) as the cycle retailer shifts focus to its motoring services business.

FTSE 100 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow

OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with oil output rise, as US pressure trumps virus scare

Worst PSX sell-off since March 2020: KSE-100 plummets 4.7%

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $244mn, now stand at $16.01bn

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

Senior players miss out as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies series

Read more stories