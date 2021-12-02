ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extends debt relief

AFP 02 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: The IMF on Thursday urged advanced economies in the G20 to extend and improve its debt relief initiative, warning that many countries face a dire crisis without the help.

"We may see economic collapse in some countries unless G20 creditors agree to accelerate debt restructurings and suspend debt service while the restructurings are being negotiated," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog, adding that it is critical private creditors also offer relief.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) expires at the end of the year, and without a renewal, countries could faced financial pressure and spending cuts just as new Covid-19 variants are spreading and interest rates are expected to rise, she said.

IMF started aid talks after request from Lebanon

"Debt challenges are pressing and the need for action is urgent. The recent Omicron variant is a stark reminder that the pandemic will be with us for a while," Georgieva said in the blog co-authored by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the fund's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.

Given the problems with the debt relief program and the common framework for dealing with private creditors, only three countries so far have applied for relief -- Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia -- and they have faced "significant delays."

The framework has "yet to deliver on its promise. This requires prompt action," she said.

IMF G20 economic collapse

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

IMF warns of 'economic collapse' unless G20 extends debt relief

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to historic low as trade deficit widens

Opposition parties to boycott in-camera national security meeting

World food prices climb in November, stay at 10-year peak: FAO

Pakistan rejects India’s 'mischievous spin' to Kartarpur incident

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

Market reacts to Thursday's bloodbath

NCOC likely to allow full capacity crowd during Pakistan-West Indies series

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

Read more stories