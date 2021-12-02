Hong Kong stocks finish higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday to extend the previous day's gains as traders brushed off a plunge on Wall Street to pick up bargains after recent losses, while they try to assess the severity of the Omicron virus strain.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.55 percent, or 130.01 points, to 23,788.93.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 3.05 points to 3,573.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.62 percent, or 15.70 points, to 2,508.45.