ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,443 Decreased By ▼ -228.47 (-4.89%)
BR30 17,570 Decreased By ▼ -1264.72 (-6.71%)
KSE100 43,348 Decreased By ▼ -2020.8 (-4.45%)
KSE30 16,747 Decreased By ▼ -828.46 (-4.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end at 2-month low as Omicron worries persist

Reuters 02 Dec 2021

Australian shares closed at their lowest level in two months on Thursday, as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus persisted, while Afterpay led a broad sell-off in the technology sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.15% lower at 7,225.2, its weakest level since Oct. 6, after shedding nearly 1% during the session.

Australia's tally of people infected with the Omicron variant edged higher on Thursday, prompting state governments to bolster domestic border controls.

"The rest of December will likely see risk appetite take a cue from the gradual Omicron updates, supply chain issues, and inflation updates, and volatility will likely continue to dominate the market," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Technology stocks fell 3.19%, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq that dropped overnight on worries about COVID-19 after the first US case of the Omicron variant was confirmed, while it also digested Fed comments on inflation.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay skidded as much as 6.3% to hit a four-month low after postponing the shareholder meeting to vote on its $29 bln deal with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey led Square Inc.

Utilities and industrials sectors prevented the market from a steeper drop. Toll road operator Transurban Group jumped 2%, building materials provider Fletcher Building added 3.1%, and the country's top power producer AGL Energy advanced 4% - the most in two months.

Pharmacy chain Australian Pharmaceutical Industries climbed 18.1% to a more than three-year high after top Australian grocer Woolworths Group made a $613 million buyout proposal, besting an already-agreed buyout from retail giant Wesfarmers.

Wesfarmers and Woolworths both added 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to finish the session at 12,670.2 points.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end at 2-month low as Omicron worries persist

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

First Omicron case in US fuels global alarm over virus variant

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

UN Peacekeeping: Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

Pakistan fully vaccinates 33% of its eligible population against Covid-19

World Bank backs using $280mn in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Read more stories