Massive PSX sell-off: KSE-100 plummets in intra-day trading, falls over 1,900 points

Pakistan stocks got a hammering on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 1,900 points or nearly 4.2% during the trading session as the market reacted sharply to the widening trade deficit data.

At noon, the index was hovering around the 43,900-point level -- a fall of 3.2% -- and heading for one of its worst days of the calendar year. However, it lost further ground in the next hour or so, falling further to the 43,500-point level.

The sell-off comes after Pakistan posted a massive trade deficit in November, denting economic sentiment. Pakistan Market Treasury Bills' (MTBs) Auction Result conducted also revealed weighted average yield of over 11% for six-, and over 10.3% for three-month papers.

Following the development, investors have resorted to a dump-and-sell approach. Shares have fallen across-the-board.

This follows inflation reading that touched a 21-month high in November.

This has raised interest-rate hike expectations, multiple analysts told Business Recorder, and could put the central bank on the path of even more aggressive monetary tightening.

"The exceptionally high import bill is a massive concern," said one analyst. "This has raised current account deficit expectations, and is bound to put more pressure on the rupee."

The PSX saw all-share volume of around 250 million shares by 1:00pm, with index-heavy cement, construction, and auto sectors bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

