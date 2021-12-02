Stocks climb on fresh buying

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a positive trend and closed in green zone on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local investors.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 296.76 points or 0.66 percent to close at 45,369.14 points. Trading activity however remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 241.069 million shares as compared to 411.465 million shares traded Tuesday.

BRIndex100 gained 39.98 points or 0.86 percent to close at 4,676.54 points with a turnover of 180.640 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 164.75 points or 0.88 percent to close at 18,864.39 points with total daily trading volumes of 113.143 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.533 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 30 billion to Rs 7.750 trillion. Out of total 337 active scrips, 209 closed in positive and 108 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Fauji Foods was the volume leader with 38.342 million shares and gained Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 11.02 followed by Fauji Foods (R) that closed at Rs 0.69, down Rs 0.05 with 37.065 million shares.

Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 161.37 and Rs 131.36 respectively to close at Rs 9899.00 and Rs 5521.54 while Sapphire Textile and Sapphire Fiber were the top losers declining by Rs 86.32 and Rs 52.75 respectively to close at Rs 1064.75 and Rs 845.25.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 54.33 points or 0.63 percent to close at 8,640.45 points with total turnover of 1.864 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 166.92 points or 2.81 percent to close at 6,114.45 points with 36.031 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 73.65 points or 0.73 percent to close at 10,199.47 points with 15.083 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 28.92 points or 0.52 percent to close at 5,580.57 points with 4.956 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 13.71 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3,774.34 points with 8.676 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,891.71 points, up 3.09 points or 0.08 percent with 25.613 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed record higher after reports of SBP approving terms of $3.0 billion Saudi Fund and rupee gains.

He said strong economic outlook ahead of release of the IMF tranche and 33 percent on year-on-year surge in exports near to record $2.93 billion in November’21, remittances and rising global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in bullish close.

