PARTLY FACETIOUS: Every action does not necessarily attract equal reaction

“Einstein’s theory of relativity is interesting — he reckoned time and space are neither flat nor fixed and instead are curved and distorted by mass and energy, gravity is not a force but a distortion of time and space and…wait…the effects of gravity are indistinguishable from the effects of acceleration, over a small space. Now what do you say to all that?”

“Duh!”

“Ha ha, that doesn’t sound like our politicians — I mean accepting zero knowledge on any subject, the word duh is simply not in their vocabulary.”

“I repeat duh! Besides I don’t know of anyone in The Khan cabinet who has a degree in physics.”

“Doesn’t Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have a degree in engineering from the US? So perhaps…”

“His focus is not on physics these days…anyway my point in citing Einstein was to show some parallels between his theory and our politics.”

“Stop right there. The Khan is playing the religious card, and as you and I both know religion and science do not always go together.”

“One observation: our Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, journeyed to heaven and back and returned before the latch had stopped swinging from the time of his departure – see time where he went was different from time on earth so time is neither fixed nor…”

“As I said science and religion do not usually go together.”

“OK, but isn’t it true that each administration, military or otherwise, has sown the seeds of not only its own destruction but also of a resurrection of previous inept or corrupt leaders. All military dictators for example made our politicians relevant again. Musharraf made both Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif relevant and more recently only The Khan has made Nawaz Sharif relevant again…”

“And Maryam Nawaz? Who has she made relevant?”

“The Khan – and its corollary holds true as well, every time she opens her mouth she makes her Uncle irrelevant and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a possible contender for the post of Prime Minister though SKA doesn’t know that Father, Daughter and any other Holy Ghost out there are very much in the running…”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib has made his children, the Bhutto Zardaris, relevant and in return gets their appreciation…”

“How do you know that?”

“Bakhtawar named her first born after her paternal grandfather not her maternal grandfather…”

“Oh, well to each his/her own!”

