Dec 02, 2021
Pakistan

CM orders arrest of lawyer’s killer

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of target killing of a lawyer in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and increasing incidents of streets crime and drug peddling summoned an emergency meeting to chalk out strategy to control the situation.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, SSP South Zubair Shaikh and others.

The chief minister said that the targeted killing of lawyer Irfan Maher in Gulistan-e-Jauhar was quite a painful incident. “I want you to arrest the killers and bring them to book,” he directed the Adl IG Karachi.

Shah also directed the city police chief to activate his SSPs to launch targeted operations against drug dealers, street criminals and other outlaws.

“The growing street crime incidents have started creating a wave of insecurity and fear among the people of the city,” he said and added he had restored law and order in the city with the support of Karachiites. He said he wants the police to chalk out strategy to arrest outlaws and bring them to book.

The CM directed the police to start operations against street criminals, drug mafia and enforce complete ban on the sale of gutka, mainpuri, mawa and other such items.

Shah directed SSP South to start a crackdown against street criminals in his district.

The police chief assured the chief minister that he would give him good results and restore the confidence of people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Zubair Shaikh Imran Yakoob street criminals

