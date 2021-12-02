ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers: CNG stations in Sindh to remain shut till mid-Feb

INP 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The supply of gas to CNG stations throughout Sindh was switched off on Wednesday for two and a half months in order to ensure the uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

The widening gap between demand and supply prompted the authorities to take the decision.

The supply of gas to the CNG stations will remain shut for two and half months, i.e, from 8:00 am (Dec 01) to 10:00 pm, (February 15, 2022).

According to the TV channel, the decision was taken purely to accommodate the domestic households as winter sets in.

The authorities have already suspended the supply of gas to the non-exporting industries. The supply was on for zero-rated industries including captive power plants.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL), the supply of gas to CNG stations was halted to meet the needs of the domestic consumers under the load management plan.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday had ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of the Committee on Energy held on November 18, 2021. The Committee on Energy had recommended gas load management plan for winter 2021-22.

Under the plan, domestic gas would be reserved for domestic consumers only because of its low cost. The CNG sector will be closed from December 1, 2021 to February 15, 2022. Gas supply to IPPs and fertilizer factories will continue. Gas supply to export sector industries will continue. Power plants running on LNG will be provided 5 percent additional gas.

domestic consumers gas supply CNG stations SSGPL

