Master Plan Lahore 2050: LDA hires consultants

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi has said that the services of international and local consultants have been hired for the preparation of Master Plan Lahore 2050.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the preparation of Master Plan Lahore 2050 organized by LDA on Wednesday. International consultants, planners, engineers, local government officers, architects, stakeholders, representatives of government/non-government organisations, and deans, chairmen, faculty and students from various departments of the University of Engineering and Technology were among the participants.

He further told the audience that under the master plan they are preparing a comprehensive regional and city planning. “For the preparation of a roadmap for the development, citizens, experts and other stakeholders of Lahore are being consulted,” he added.

Kamil Khan Mumtaz, an international consultant, said that an important thing about the master plan is that apart from experts, the opinion of common citizens is also being given importance. “For its preparation, very meticulous data and facts were collected. The new master plan is a matter of survival for the city of Lahore,” he added

Lahore Development Authority LDA Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi Master Plan Lahore 2050

