KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Disc. Pakistan Nation 29-11-2021 Hellas Crude Oil Ship Corp OP-3 Energy Disc. Trans Maritimes 29-11-2021 Panther Naphtha Pvt. Ltd B-1 Sg Pegasus Disc. Alpine Marine 30-11-2021 Chemical Services B-4 Worldera 1 Disc. Ocean Services 29-11-2021 Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Kota Disc. Load Pacific Delta 30-11-2021 Megah Container Shipping B-9/B-8 Mol Genesis Disc. Load Ocean Network 30-11-2021 Container Express B-10/B-11 Captain Disc. Talc Crystal Sea 28-11-2021 Haddock Powder Services B-11/B-12 Ssi Glorious Load Clinkers Ocean Services 29-11-2021 B-13/B-14 Sound Young Disc. Soya East Wind 27-11-2021 Bean Seeds Shipping Co. B-16/B-17 Star Mistral Discs. Wheat Ocean World 25-11-2021 Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-11-2021 Nmb-1 Marvan Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021 Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-25/B-24 Annita Load Cement Ocean Services 29-11-2021 B-25/B-24 Annita Load Rice Ocean Services 29-11-2021 B-28/B-29 SSl Disc. Load Ocean Sea 30-11-2021 Brahmaputa Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= New Hellas 01-12-2021 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corp Mol Genesis 02-12-2021 Disc. Load Ocean Network Container Express Kota Megah 02-12-2021 Disc. Load Pacific Delta Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container - Aruna Ece 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical - Gsl Valerie 02-12-2021 D/L Container - OOCL Le Havre 02-12-2021 D/L Container - Le Mans Express 02-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicle - ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Prague Express 01-12-2021 Container Ship - Liberty Passion 01-12-2021 Car Carrier - Hyundai Colombo 01-12-2021 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Schuyler Palm Kernel Alpine Nov. 22, 2021 Trader MW-2 Eleen Cement Crystal Nov. 29, 2021 Neptune MW-4 Venture Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 23, 2021 Goal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 30, 2021 Seletar ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Chemicals MSC Pak Nov. 30, 2021 Patnaree-III ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Paula LPG Sharaf Nov. 29, 2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Gwn-3 Palm oil Alpine Dec. 01, 2021 Leo Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Xin Chang Shu Containers Cosco -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Maersk Seletar Containers Maersk Pak Dec. 01, 2021 Paula LPG Sharaf -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maetiga Palm oil Alpine Dec. 01, 2021 Daffodil Furnace oil Trans Marine -do- Glory Harvest LPG Pak Liner -do- FSM LPG Ship Shap Waiting for berths Maple Palm oil Alpine - Dai Tai General cargo Cosco - Da Cui Yun General cargo Cosco - KSL Heng Yang General cargo Legend Shipping - Monika Project Cargo Aars Shipping - Giscours Steel Coil G.A.C - Amazon Beauty Gas oil Wilhelmsen - BW Lara Gas oil Trans Marine - Front Cheetah Gas oil Alpine - Solar Naama Palm oil Alpine - Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC - Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine - African Avocet Cement Global - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Dec.02, 2021 CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM -do- =============================================================================

