Markets
Shipping Intelligence
02 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 New Disc. Pakistan Nation 29-11-2021
Hellas Crude Oil Ship Corp
OP-3 Energy Disc. Trans Maritimes 29-11-2021
Panther Naphtha Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Sg Pegasus Disc. Alpine Marine 30-11-2021
Chemical Services
B-4 Worldera 1 Disc. Ocean Services 29-11-2021
Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Kota Disc. Load Pacific Delta 30-11-2021
Megah Container Shipping
B-9/B-8 Mol Genesis Disc. Load Ocean Network 30-11-2021
Container Express
B-10/B-11 Captain Disc. Talc Crystal Sea 28-11-2021
Haddock Powder Services
B-11/B-12 Ssi Glorious Load Clinkers Ocean Services 29-11-2021
B-13/B-14 Sound Young Disc. Soya East Wind 27-11-2021
Bean Seeds Shipping Co.
B-16/B-17 Star Mistral Discs. Wheat Ocean World 25-11-2021
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-11-2021
Nmb-1 Marvan Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 19-11-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25/B-24 Annita Load Cement Ocean Services 29-11-2021
B-25/B-24 Annita Load Rice Ocean Services 29-11-2021
B-28/B-29 SSl Disc. Load Ocean Sea 30-11-2021
Brahmaputa Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
New Hellas 01-12-2021 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corp
Mol Genesis 02-12-2021 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Container Express
Kota Megah 02-12-2021 Disc. Load Pacific Delta
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Independent 01-12-2021 D/L Container -
Aruna Ece 01-12-2021 D/55000 Chemical -
Gsl Valerie 02-12-2021 D/L Container -
OOCL
Le Havre 02-12-2021 D/L Container -
Le Mans
Express 02-12-2021 D/1048 Vehicle -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Prague Express 01-12-2021 Container Ship -
Liberty Passion 01-12-2021 Car Carrier -
Hyundai
Colombo 01-12-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Schuyler Palm Kernel Alpine Nov. 22, 2021
Trader
MW-2 Eleen Cement Crystal Nov. 29, 2021
Neptune
MW-4 Venture Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 23, 2021
Goal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 30, 2021
Seletar
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Chemicals MSC Pak Nov. 30, 2021
Patnaree-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Paula LPG Sharaf Nov. 29, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Gwn-3 Palm oil Alpine Dec. 01, 2021
Leo Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Xin Chang Shu Containers Cosco -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Seletar Containers Maersk Pak Dec. 01, 2021
Paula LPG Sharaf -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maetiga Palm oil Alpine Dec. 01, 2021
Daffodil Furnace oil Trans Marine -do-
Glory Harvest LPG Pak Liner -do-
FSM LPG Ship Shap Waiting for berths
Maple Palm oil Alpine -
Dai Tai General cargo Cosco -
Da Cui Yun General cargo Cosco -
KSL Heng Yang General cargo Legend Shipping -
Monika Project Cargo Aars Shipping -
Giscours Steel Coil G.A.C -
Amazon Beauty Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
BW Lara Gas oil Trans Marine -
Front Cheetah Gas oil Alpine -
Solar Naama Palm oil Alpine -
Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC -
Marlin Hera Mogas Alpine -
African Avocet Cement Global -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Dec.02, 2021
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.