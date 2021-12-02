ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    29-11-2021
                  Hellas         Crude Oil      Ship Corp
OP-3              Energy         Disc.          Trans Maritimes    29-11-2021
                  Panther        Naphtha        Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Sg Pegasus     Disc.          Alpine Marine      30-11-2021
                                 Chemical       Services
B-4               Worldera 1     Disc.          Ocean Services     29-11-2021
                                 Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Kota           Disc. Load     Pacific Delta      30-11-2021
                  Megah          Container      Shipping
B-9/B-8           Mol Genesis    Disc. Load     Ocean Network      30-11-2021
                                 Container      Express
B-10/B-11         Captain        Disc. Talc     Crystal Sea        28-11-2021
                  Haddock        Powder         Services
B-11/B-12         Ssi Glorious   Load Clinkers  Ocean Services     29-11-2021
B-13/B-14         Sound Young    Disc. Soya     East Wind          27-11-2021
                                 Bean Seeds     Shipping Co.
B-16/B-17         Star Mistral   Discs. Wheat   Ocean World        25-11-2021
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       20-11-2021
Nmb-1             Marvan         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       19-11-2021
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping       19-11-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-25/B-24         Annita         Load Cement    Ocean Services     29-11-2021
B-25/B-24         Annita         Load Rice      Ocean Services     29-11-2021
B-28/B-29         SSl            Disc. Load     Ocean Sea          30-11-2021
                  Brahmaputa     Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
New Hellas        01-12-2021     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                    Ship Corp
Mol Genesis       02-12-2021     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
                                 Container                            Express
Kota Megah        02-12-2021     Disc. Load                     Pacific Delta
                                 Container                           Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Independent       01-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Aruna Ece         01-12-2021     D/55000 Chemical                           -
Gsl Valerie       02-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
OOCL
Le Havre          02-12-2021     D/L Container                              -
Le Mans
Express           02-12-2021     D/1048 Vehicle                             -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Prague Express    01-12-2021     Container Ship                             -
Liberty Passion   01-12-2021     Car Carrier                                -
Hyundai
Colombo           01-12-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Schuyler       Palm Kernel    Alpine          Nov. 22, 2021
                  Trader
MW-2              Eleen          Cement         Crystal         Nov. 29, 2021
                  Neptune
MW-4              Venture        Coal           Wilhelmsen      Nov. 23, 2021
                  Goal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak      Nov. 30, 2021
                  Seletar
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Chemicals      MSC Pak         Nov. 30, 2021
                  Patnaree-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Paula          LPG            Sharaf          Nov. 29, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Gwn-3             Palm oil       Alpine                         Dec. 01, 2021
Leo               Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Xin Chang Shu     Containers     Cosco                                   -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Seletar    Containers     Maersk Pak                     Dec. 01, 2021
Paula             LPG            Sharaf                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maetiga           Palm oil       Alpine                         Dec. 01, 2021
Daffodil          Furnace oil    Trans Marine                            -do-
Glory Harvest     LPG            Pak Liner                               -do-
FSM               LPG            Ship Shap                 Waiting for berths
Maple             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Dai Tai           General cargo  Cosco                                      -
Da Cui Yun        General cargo  Cosco                                      -
KSL Heng Yang     General cargo  Legend Shipping                            -
Monika            Project Cargo  Aars Shipping                              -
Giscours          Steel Coil     G.A.C                                      -
Amazon Beauty     Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
BW Lara           Gas oil        Trans Marine                               -
Front Cheetah     Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Solar Naama       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Afra Laurel       Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Marlin Hera       Mogas          Alpine                                     -
African Avocet    Cement         Global                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                      Dec.02, 2021
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================

