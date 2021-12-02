KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,369.14 High: 45,460.73 Low: 45,072.38 Net Change: (+) 296.76 Volume (000): 85,037 Value (000): 6,958,671 Makt Cap (000) 1,875,097,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,640.45 NET CH. (+) 54.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,114.45 NET CH. (+) 166.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,199.47 NET CH. (+) 73.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,580.57 NET CH. (+) 28.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,774.34 NET CH. (+) 13.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,891.71 NET CH. (+) 3.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-December-2021 ====================================

