BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
02 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,369.14
High: 45,460.73
Low: 45,072.38
Net Change: (+) 296.76
Volume (000): 85,037
Value (000): 6,958,671
Makt Cap (000) 1,875,097,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,640.45
NET CH. (+) 54.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,114.45
NET CH. (+) 166.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,199.47
NET CH. (+) 73.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,580.57
NET CH. (+) 28.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,774.34
NET CH. (+) 13.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,891.71
NET CH. (+) 3.09
------------------------------------
As on: 1-December-2021
====================================
