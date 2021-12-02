Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (December 1, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07650 0.07250 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07675 0.07750 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09400 0.09200 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.13263 0.14225 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.17325 0.17800 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.24325 0.25188 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.38238 0.44900 0.47163 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
