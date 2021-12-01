ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US manufacturing growth continues despite supply snags: ISM

AFP 01 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: America's manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in November amid signs the ongoing challenges in supply chains and hiring may be easing slightly, according to an industry survey released Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index rose three-tenths of a point to 61.1 percent, posting the 18th straight month of growth.

Demand and consumption grew "in spite of continuing obstacles," ISM survey chair Timothy Fiore said.

"Meeting demand remains a challenge," he said, but there were "some indications of slight labor and supplier delivery improvement."

New orders rose 1.7 percentage points to 61.5 percent, and only two of the 15 industries surveyed reported a decline in activity, according to the report.

The employment index rose to 53.3 percent, while production gained 2.2 points to 61.5 percent, the report said. Anything above 50 percent indicates growth.

US manufacturing output races to 2-1/2-year high

Firms still face record delivery times for raw materials and equipment "continued shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products," Fiore said in a statement.

However, he said firms are "strongly optimistic" about growth potential despite the global manufacturing issues.

Despite the positive momentum, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned that the challenges remain, especially amid uncertainty about the latest strain of Covid-19.

"Constraints from supply bottlenecks and shortages are headwinds that could weigh on output in the near term, especially if Omicron further aggravates supply chains," she said in an analysis.

US manufacturing growth

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US manufacturing growth continues despite supply snags: ISM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee sees back-to-back gains

Pakistan allows booster shots for healthcare workers, people over 50 amid new variant fears

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Corporate sector: FBR extends deadline for digital mode of payments to Dec 31

EU unveils 300-billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

Zahir's counsel seeks medical examination, says client suffering from severe mental ailment

NATO chief says Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine aggression

US tightens travel rules as more countries secure borders to quell Omicron

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Read more stories