US manufacturing growth continues despite supply snags: ISM

WASHINGTON: America's manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in November amid signs the ongoing challenges in supply chains and hiring may be easing slightly, according to an industry survey released Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index rose three-tenths of a point to 61.1 percent, posting the 18th straight month of growth.

Demand and consumption grew "in spite of continuing obstacles," ISM survey chair Timothy Fiore said.

"Meeting demand remains a challenge," he said, but there were "some indications of slight labor and supplier delivery improvement."

New orders rose 1.7 percentage points to 61.5 percent, and only two of the 15 industries surveyed reported a decline in activity, according to the report.

The employment index rose to 53.3 percent, while production gained 2.2 points to 61.5 percent, the report said. Anything above 50 percent indicates growth.

US manufacturing output races to 2-1/2-year high

Firms still face record delivery times for raw materials and equipment "continued shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products," Fiore said in a statement.

However, he said firms are "strongly optimistic" about growth potential despite the global manufacturing issues.

Despite the positive momentum, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned that the challenges remain, especially amid uncertainty about the latest strain of Covid-19.

"Constraints from supply bottlenecks and shortages are headwinds that could weigh on output in the near term, especially if Omicron further aggravates supply chains," she said in an analysis.