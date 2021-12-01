ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
Rouble stabilises near 74 vs dollar, stocks climb

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble stabilised near 74 against the dollar on Wednesday after hitting a more than one-week high as the unit pared recent losses, driven by increased geopolitical concerns, a drop in oil prices and fears over the Omicron variant.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was flat at 74.06 against the dollar , having earlier reached its strongest level since Nov. 22 of 73.7175.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 83.79.

The rouble could have received support from Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina that indicated on Tuesday the bank will consider a sharp rate increase of up to 100 basis points as soon as at the Dec. 17 board meeting.

Hopes that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart will talk before the year-end "undoubtedly have a positive impact on lowering of the geopolitical tensions," Yaroslav Kavakov, head of strategy at FINAM brokerage, said in a note.

Putin said on Tuesday that he has a good working relationship with Biden and the Kremlin has spoken repeatedly in recent weeks about the possibility of a second summit between the two men.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it has come under selling pressure on concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, something that Moscow has dismissed.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.5% at $71.68 a barrel, recouping steep losses from the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.3% to 1,667.9 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,916.0 points.

A Reuters poll showed the market expects Russian stock indexes to recover in 2022 from the November sell-off driven by fears of more sanctions and COVID-19 concerns but expect stimulus withdrawal in the United States could cap gains.

Russian rouble

