ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
GGL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.33%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,663 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.04%)
BR30 18,886 Increased By ▲ 211.13 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,245 Increased By ▲ 172.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,512 Increased By ▲ 82.37 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim

AFP 01 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is not being "blackmailed" by Australian Open organisers, a senior official said Wednesday, insisting a requirement for players to be vaccinated was about safety.

The 34-year-old world number one would be bidding for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January, but he has refused to say if he has been jabbed against coronavirus.

His father Srdjan told Serbian television on Sunday his son "probably won't" play the opening Grand Slam of the year over the mandatory inoculation rules.

"Of course he would want to go with all his heart," he said.

"But I really don't know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it's done that way."

Martin Pakula, sports minister in Victoria -- the state where the Australian Open is held -- said he was keen for the nine-time champion to defend his title.

But he told reporters: "If you're a visiting international tennis player or a visiting sportsman of any kind, it's about your responsibility to the community that you are being welcomed into.

"And that's why we are asking those international tennis stars to follow the same requirements as Victorians are.

"It's not about blackmail, it's about making sure the Victorian community is protected."

Tournament chief Craig Tiley made clear last month that all players must be inoculated and there would be no concessions.

The Australian Open went ahead this year but players were forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted and a five-day snap lockdown was called mid-event.

Organisers expect it will run as scheduled in 2022 from January 17.

They have said fully vaccinated players can enter Australia without being quarantined or confined to bio-secure bubbles, although that scenario could be complicated by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim

Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Monthly basis: Pakistan’s exports hit record high of $2.9bn in November

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

Oil climbs over 2% ahead of OPEC meeting amid Omicron concerns

WHO warns against Omicron travel bans as nations shut borders

Saleem replaces Soomro as PC board chairman

Talks begin with Canadian firm to settle Reko Diq dispute

Read more stories