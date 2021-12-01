Sindh Bar Council secretary killed in Karachi gun attack

Lawyer Irfan Mahar, Sindh Bar Council secretary, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Mahar was on his way to drop off his children to school when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on his car. Mahar succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The Sindh Bar Council has expressed its condolence and demanded that the perpetrators be caught immediately.