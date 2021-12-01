ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.7%)
NETSOL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.81%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.09%)
PAEL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.73%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-4.04%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -1.3 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By ▲ 183.04 (0.98%)
KSE100 45,287 Increased By ▲ 214.22 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,493 Increased By ▲ 63.32 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Indian shares rise on strong GDP data boost

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose over 1% on Wednesday, boosted by metals, auto and banking stocks, after growth data showed India grew at a faster pace than any major economy in the September quarter.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.2% at 17,187.65 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.11% to 57,696.68.

GDP data released on Tuesday showed India's economy grew 8.4% in the September quarter, at the fastest pace of any major economy in the July-September quarter, but economists said disruptions from the emerging Omicron coronavirus variant risked slowing the recovery, especially given India's low vaccination rates.

The Nifty Metal index rose the most among sub-indexes, up 1.71%, with Hindalco Industries and Steel Authority of India among the top gainers.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.19% despite the country's biggest carmaker saying on Tuesday that vehicle production at two of its manufacturing units could be around 80% to 85% of normal capacity in December due to semiconductor shortages.

The Nifty Auto index was up about 1.4% in early trade ahead of November auto sales figures later in the day.

IndusInd Bank led gains on the blue-chip index, rising 3.23% and pushing the banking sub-index up 1.07%.

Asian stocks rose from a one-year low, as US equity futures and oil recovered from the previous day's selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of Omicron kept investors on edge.

Indian shares

Comments

