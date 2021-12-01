ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
PTI govt has turned national economy into ‘debt economy’: Shehbaz

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming the country’s economic condition as alarming, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the PTI government had made the national economy as debt economy.

Holding the PTI government’s wrong policies responsible for the destruction of economy, he lamented that the government was trying to dictate the IMF’s conditions to the parliament.

“If the present government stays in power, from the next year the government will have to borrow for the payment of defence, pension and other expenditures to run its affairs,” he feared.

Due to surge in the current account deficit, we would have to take loan in dollars; if we do not take loans in dollars, our foreign reserves will start receding which will put our national security at jeopardy, he opined.

He claimed that the government was lying with the people that it was taking loans for repayment of the debt of the previous government; the economic experts have revealed the truth otherwise and documents are negating the PTI government narrative, he added.

The PTI government had to take loans due to its wrong economic policies, flawed decisions and battered state of economy, Shehbaz said. He said the $55.5 trillion foreign debt spoke volume that the economy was in shambles. Due to the inept and corrupt policies of Imran Niazi’s government, the country was heading to a “dead end” with every passing day, he opined.

The PML-N leader maintained that the national economy has been turned into a debt economy owing to wrong economic decisions pertaining to appreciating the value of dollar, reducing the national income, economic inertia and hike in the policy rate.

‘With an increase in the growth rate, our economy had started reviving but the agreement with the IMF proved fatal, he said, adding: “The government has railroaded some legislations from the parliament in compliance with the IMF conditions and the State Bank Act and supplementary tax laws bill were part of it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif IMF PTI Government PMLN current account deficit

