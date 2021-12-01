Tarin for rationalising salaries, allowances on basis of performance

ISLAMABAD Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that current model for pay and pension is not sustainable and there is need to rationalise the salaries, allowances, perks etc on the basis of performance and quality work.

The adviser said this, while addressing a virtual meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission on Tuesday.

The Commission is headed by Zafar Ahmed Khan and is composed of senior professionals from public and private sectors as well as serving federal and provincial secretaries, AJK and GB, and other senior officers of the governments also attended the meeting.

Tarin said the performance of the employees may be assessed on the basis of setting targets and the KPIs and simultaneously, best performers may be compensated with rewards.

The adviser stressed for removal of anomalies in basic pay structure and suggested uniform basic pay structure for all the organisations.

He suggested for adoption of internationally accepted practices in the matter of pensions.

The adviser emphasised that there was need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance. This will ensure meritocracy in the recruitment and result in improved service delivery in the public sector.

The adviser further extended his full support and cooperation to the Commission.

The chairman, Pay and Pension Commission thanked the Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue on his keen interest and ownership of the work of Pay and Pension Commission.

He assured that the Commission will do its best to come up to the expectations of the government and would present an actionable set of recommendations to the government for rationalising the pays of the public servants.

