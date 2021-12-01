ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
KCAA hosts awareness session on PSW

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) has hosted an awareness session on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) to support the initiative of Pakistan Customs.

The session was simultaneously conducted through an online zoom meeting to raise awareness to the maximum number of customs clearing agents. The awareness session was conducted by a PSW team including Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer PSW, Asim Awan, Yawar Nawaz and Samar. Memon said that PSW portal would facilitate traders to reduce time, cost and complexity in cross border trade while improving quality of experience for all stakeholders with primary focus on ease of doing business.

On the other hand it will also support other government agencies in adopting an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) approach for efficient enforcement of trade related controls.

Furthermore, he said that the implementation of PSW would also enable Pakistan to achieve compliance with WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement besides helping our country to unlock its potential in becoming a hub for trade. Meanwhile, President KCAA and General Secretary also spoke on the occasion.

They were of the view that PSW would promote ease of doing business by maintaining collaboration with 74 different public sector entities involved in regulation of cross border trade of Pakistan; adding that this new system would digitize the processes related to importers, exporters, customs house agents, freight forwarders, shipping companies, transporters while ensuring reduced cost of doing business with compliance of laws and regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WTO PAKISTAN CUSTOMS KCAA Pakistan Single Window

