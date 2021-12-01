7 NAB officials promoted

ISLAMABAD: Seven National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers holding key posts have been promoted to BPS-21.

According to separate notifications, consequent upon recommendations of selection board in its meeting approved promotion of seven BPS-20 officers to BPS-21.

Those officers who have been promoted include, Irfan Naeem Mangi, director (BPS-20) NAB presently, working as Director General (DG) NAB operations, Rawalpindi is promoted as DG (BPS-21) on regular basis, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig director (BPS-20) NAB, presently working as DG NAB, Sukkur is promoted as BPS-21 on regular basis, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem director (BPS-20) presently, working as DG Director T&R Division, NAB headquarters is promoted as DG (BPS-21) on regular basis, and Farman Ullah director (BPS-20) presently, working as DG operation NAB, Balochistan promoted as DG BPS-21on regular basis.

Similarly, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi, director (BPS-20) NAB, presently, working is HRM division promoted as DG BSP-21 on regular, Major Shahbaz Saleem (retd), director (BPS 20) NAB, presently working as DG NAB, Lahore is promoted as DG BPS-21 regular basis, and Masood Alam Khan director (BPS-20) NAB is promoted as DG BPS-21 A&P Division, NAB headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021