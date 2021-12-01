‘Gulab Devi Project to minimise traffic congestion’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that Gulab Devi Underpass Project, a part of Usman Buzdar’s Lahore Package, is a proof of PTI’s commitment to excellence as far as urban infrastructural development is concerned.

Briefing the media on the project, he said that completion of this project would not only minimise traffic congestion but also facilitate timely access of patients to the hospital.

