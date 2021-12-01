Supernet, PAKSAT sign strategic partnership

KARACHI: Supernet Limited (Supernet), Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider and PAKSAT International (PAKSAT), Pakistan’s national satellite operator signed a strategic partnership to expand the existing relationship.

Through this partnership, Supernet will be able to provide national and international customers with seamless connectivity through Pakistan’s current and future national satellites and PAKSAT will be able to expand its technical and support services in Pakistan and the broader region. The partnership also includes exploring areas of cooperation and investment in the emerging technologies related to space and satellite communications.

