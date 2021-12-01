ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
‘Give Gwardar its Right Movement’ Women’s protest in Gwadar must be taken with seriousness: JI chief

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the protest of women in Gwadar reflects the seriousness of “Give Gwadar its Right Movement.”

It happened first time in the history of Balochistan that women in such a large number took to the streets for their livelihood in the port area, he said in a telephonic contact with the leader of the movement Maulana Hidaytur Rahman, the secretary general of JI Balochistan chapter, from Mansoorah on Tuesday.

As the Gwadar sit-in entered into 20th day, Maulan Hidayat briefed the JI chief about the situation. The women took out rally showing solidarity with the protest demanding government put ban on illegal fish hunting in the seas with big troller. The presence of frequent check posts and unavailability of food items were also major problems facing the local population, Maulana Hidayat told Sirajul Haq.

The JI chief said some mafias took control on the Gwadar resources. It was not less than an irony that Gwadar was being dubbed as game changer but the local residents were deprived of basic facilities, he added.

The rulers were not paying heed to the deprivations of Balochistan people, he said, adding the package for the province which was announced in the PPP tenure was yet to be delivered. The federal and provincial governments failed to resolve the issues facing the people of the province which otherwise was rich of resources.

He said the JI would continue struggle for the rights of deprived masses. The PTI miserably failed to perform and address the problems of the country. The masses should launch a peaceful democratic struggle for their rights using the platform of the JI.

