PFA confiscates 3,452 kg of ‘tainted’ ketchup, mayonnaise

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday checked four food production units and confiscated 3,452 kilograms of ketchup and mayonnaise on account of adulteration and substandard operations while carrying out an operation in the provincial metropolis.

The raids were conducted at Thokar Niaz Baig, Raiwind Road, Samnabad, and in Madina Colony.

Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that fake ketchup of famous brands was being prepared with hazardous ingredients. The teams also discarded total 3,452kg items in which 1,798kg substandard ketchup, 602kg mayonnaise, 496kg sauce, 60kg starch and huge quantity of loose colors and chemicals were included.

The PFA DG said the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of quality and healthy food for the people. He said teams had thoroughly examined the food safety standard, hygiene issues and food excellence during visit to different premises.

