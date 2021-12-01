Buzdar vows to help resolve ‘genuine’ issues of business community

LAHORE: Announcing to resolve genuine issues of business community, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the PTI-led government has taken concrete measures, to ensure ease of doing business.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar, here on Tuesday. During the meeting, problems faced by the traders and industrialists came under discussion.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of industries and environment departments, MD WASA and others were also present. Other members of the delegation included SVP FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yasin, Ghulam Ahmad and Tanvir Sheikh. The CM announced to hold meetings with office bearers of all the chambers of commerce and industries across the province. “No unjustified action has been taken against any factory and the matter relating to resolving the issue of water tariff would also be considered on compassionate grounds,” the CM said. He asked the industries minister to take immediate steps for resolving fertilizer related issues. The hoarding of fertilizer would not be tolerated as the government was taking every possible step to ensure the provision of fertilizer at fixed rates; he said and added that consultation with stakeholders was also in progress to resolve the issues relating to the fertilizer.

The CM emphasized that steps have been taken to deal with smog and legal action was being taken against factories causing air pollution. The government had devised a relief package for the business community during corona pandemic to continue trade and business activities, he added.

