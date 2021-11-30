ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
Sri Lankan shares close at record high as financials, industrials gain

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares jumped more than 2% on Tuesday to close at a record high, after scaling an all-time peak, boosted by gains among financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 2.13% to close at 11,440.53 points, after hitting a record high of 11,476.62 earlier in the session.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company were the top boosts, rising 7.4% and 9%, respectively.

The country's consumer prices rose 9.9% year-on-year in November, against a 7.6% rise in October.

Sri Lankan shares end flat as financial losses offset industrial gains

The equity market's turnover was 10.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($49.63 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume rose to 350.2 million shares from 343.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 797.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 563,267, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.02% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

