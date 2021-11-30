ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

AFP 30 Nov 2021

LONDON: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at a "disrespectful" claim that his only remaining ambition is to win the Ballon d'Or more times than Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi won the prestigious award for a seventh time on Monday.

Ronaldo, who finished sixth in this year's voting, has earned the Ballon d'Or five times.

The Ballon d'Or, given to the best male and female footballers of the year, is voted on by 180 journalists and presented by France Football.

Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football, was quoted in the New York Times recently saying Ronaldo told him his primary motivation was to retire having won the accolade more often than his old rival Messi.

Ronaldo, 36, took to Instagram to deny that suggestion.

"Today's outcome explains Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi," Ronaldo wrote.

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

Man Utd need time to hit their stride: Ronaldo

"It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers.

"The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football."

Ronaldo, who did not attend Monday's prize-giving event in Paris, last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017.

This year marked the first time the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker finished outside the top five voting since 2010.

Messi's seventh success extended his lead in the male category after he set the record with his sixth in 2019.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the 2021 women's Ballon d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

No case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan so far: SAPM Dr Sultan

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Korangi factory fire: Court initiates action to declare KDA engineer proclaimed offender

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

SC grants bail to PTM leader Ali Wazir in sedition case

PCB keen to organise players' draft for PSL 7

Read more stories