Nov 30, 2021
Permaul's five-wicket comeback haul puts Sri Lanka in trouble

AFP Updated 30 Nov 2021

GALLE: Veerasammy Permaul's white-hot comeback Test put Sri Lanka in trouble after his five-wicket haul for the West Indies in Galle bowled the hosts out before lunch on Tuesday.

The tourists were back at the crease after Permaul's first long-format match in six years helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 204 on the second day.

He and fellow left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who claimed four for 50, dispatched the rest of the Sri Lankan order on a wicket with plenty of turn and bounce after the hosts resumed on 113-1.

Off-spinner Roston Chase had claimed the wicket of captain Dimuth Karunaratne on day one.

Permaul, 32, had last played a Test in 2015 and was recalled to replace off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. His 5-35 was a career best.

The West Indies' decision to play two left-arm spin specialists proved a masterstroke against a side heavy with right-handed batters.

Overnight batsman Pathum Nissanka had offered a couple of half chances in the morning but his luck ran out when Permaul trapped him leg before wicket for 73 off 148 deliveries.

Permaul had a second wicket in the same over when Dhananjaya de Silva was caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

Debutant Charith Asalanka walked in next and got off the mark in Test cricket by reverse sweeping Permaul for four off the second ball he faced.

However, Permaul soon dismissed him as Nkrumah Bonner at short leg came into action for the bat-pad catch. Things went from bad to worse for Sri Lanka when Angelo Mathews, their most experienced batter, briefly retired with a pulled hamstring.

He returned after just under eight overs and managed to lift the team over 200, despite struggling to run between wickets, with consecutive sixes off Warrican. He was last man dismissed, for 29.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.

West Indies Sri Lanka Galle Jomel Warrican Veerasammy Permaul

